Morgan Stanley Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $97.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

