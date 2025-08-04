Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ MURA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.01. Mural Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

About Mural Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

