Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,667,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $361.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

