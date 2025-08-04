Myomo (MYO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of MYO opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. Myomo has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at Myomo

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 36,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $119,678.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 344,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,275. The trade was a 11.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,051,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,380.62. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,767 shares of company stock worth $390,093. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Myomo by 84.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Myomo by 157.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myomo in the first quarter worth $75,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

