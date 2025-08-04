Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Nathan’s Famous worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATH opened at $94.85 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

