National CineMedia (NCMI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $59.45 million for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.67 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $440.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 511.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 59.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 120,079 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

