Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NewMarket by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $699.10 on Monday. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $743.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.20 and a 200 day moving average of $603.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

