Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 50,924 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,073,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

