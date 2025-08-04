Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 324,866 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 13,941.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,550,000 after buying an additional 85,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $99.75 and a one year high of $126.33.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

