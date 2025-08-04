Natixis Advisors LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,323,000 after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 754,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.