NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 140,677 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 6.7% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $98.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

