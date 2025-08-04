NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 268.8% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,647.4% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 15,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.01 and a 200 day moving average of $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

