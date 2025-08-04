Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $211.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.