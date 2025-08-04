Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for EVLV Earnings

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolv Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolv Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolv Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVLV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 3,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 108.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $15,061,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

