Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

