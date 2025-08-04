Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.08 on Monday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWFL

Norwood Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.