Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NWFL opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 million, a P/E ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 630,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

