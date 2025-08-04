Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $51.67.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

