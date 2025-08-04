Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 723,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $11.92 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. This represents a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.