Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of -0.32. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

