Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of -0.32. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.