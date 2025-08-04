Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OLMA stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $364.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
