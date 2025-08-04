ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $207.95 million for the quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,350.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.