OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain
Insider Activity at OneMain
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OneMain Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. OneMain has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneMain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneMain
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.