Ormat Technologies (ORA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $225.26 million for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,287.60. This trade represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 324.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 234,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.