Owens Corning (OC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $136.43 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

