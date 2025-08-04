Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $51.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

