Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $51.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2025

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZAGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.