Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,416.50. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,266,000 after purchasing an additional 768,102 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

