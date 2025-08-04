PDS FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $8.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.87. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2027 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.79. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.47 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

PDS stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $719.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 16,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

