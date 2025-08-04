PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $95.78 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $504,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,239.24. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,044,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,786.25. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,535,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,004,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.