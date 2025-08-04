Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,480.80. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,859.73. The trade was a 17.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 96,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 802,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

