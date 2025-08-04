Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 750 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after buying an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.75 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

