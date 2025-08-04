Pivotal Research Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.98 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 321,307 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

