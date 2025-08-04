Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $329.59 million for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870-2.900 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE:PLNT opened at $107.53 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Planet Fitness worth $134,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
