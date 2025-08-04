PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.34 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $38,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $104.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

