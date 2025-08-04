PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,156 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.