PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.
FOX Stock Performance
FOX stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA
Insider Buying and Selling at FOX
In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.