PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

