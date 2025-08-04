PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,455 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

