PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $62,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.17 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

