PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Critical Analysis

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -11.84% -40.27% -27.75% Genius Sports -8.54% -6.90% -5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genius Sports 0 1 15 2 3.06

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $12.72, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Risk & Volatility

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Genius Sports”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 0.79 -$6.46 million ($0.25) -6.24 Genius Sports $510.89 million 4.92 -$63.04 million ($0.19) -61.47

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genius Sports beats PodcastOne on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

