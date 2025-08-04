Portillo’s (PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $197.04 million for the quarter.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $711.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 731.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 137,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Baird R W lowered Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

