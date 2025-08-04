POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.

NYSE PKX opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. POSCO has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 442.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in POSCO by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

