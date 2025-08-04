Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 225.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 195.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 124,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

