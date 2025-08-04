Probity Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 711,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.7%

CFR opened at $123.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

View Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.