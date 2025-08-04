Probity Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

