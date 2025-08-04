Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $431.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.18 and a 200 day moving average of $394.21. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

