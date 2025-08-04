Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

