Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 364 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.