Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NYSE PCOR opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 7,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $507,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,384.76. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,447 shares of company stock worth $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,840,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

