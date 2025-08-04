Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,770,000 shares, anincreaseof1,152.7% from the June 30th total of 141,300 shares. Approximately7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Promis Neurosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Promis Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -0.04.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP raised its position in Promis Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP owned approximately 0.71% of Promis Neurosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leede Financial raised shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

