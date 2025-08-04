Promising Energy Stocks To Watch Today – August 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, and AltC Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewable sources like wind and solar. Their performance is often driven by commodity price swings, geopolitical events, technological advances and policy changes affecting supply, demand and environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $303.60. 50,999,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,638,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.96 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $979.23 billion, a PE ratio of 175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $288.26. 10,123,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,805,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.11. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $306.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $76.59. 23,970,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

